CTWS 2023 Budget Season

The 2023 Tribal Budget process has begun for the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs.

Tribal Council meets today (Wed., Sep. 7, 2022) and will hear a presentation from Finance and the Secretary Treasurer/CEO about the process and initial proposed numbers.

Budget presentations from the Tribal Government Branches, Departments, Committees, and Enterprises will follow.

Programs and departments fund their operations with revenue generated by Tribal Enterprises and supplement that with grants and other revenue sources.

To allow for Tribal Membership input – District Meetings and a General Meeting will be scheduled in October per the annual budget process policy.