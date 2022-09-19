Gary Farmer & Tatanka Means at BendFilm

BendFilm has announced a presentation of three episodes of Reservation Dogs at the Madras Performing Arts Center on Friday October 7th as part of this year’s BendFilm Festival.

Reservation Dogs follows the exploits of four Indigenous teenagers in rural Oklahoma who steal, rob and save in order to get to the exotic, mysterious and faraway land of California. To succeed, they will have to save enough money, outmaneuver the methheads at the junkyard on the edge of town and survive a turf war against a much tougher rival gang. This first-of-its-kind creative team tells a story that resonates with them and their lived experiences—and invites audiences into a surprisingly familiar and funny world.

The Reservation Dogs presentation will be attended by Actors Gary Farmer and Tatanka Means, both who appear in the show.Tatanka Means is an award-winning actor, motivational speaker and stand-up comedian from Chinle, Arizona. He represents the Navajo, Lakota, Dakota and Omaha Nations. His most recent film is Killers of The Flower Moon, directed by the legendary Martin Scorsese and is set to be released in the fall of 2022. He can also be seen in the new season of Reservation Dogs and in the upcoming movie, Horizon, by Kevin Costner. Tatanka performs stand-up comedy throughout Indian Country spreading laughter and messages of inspiration to all ages. Tatanka was recently named “Entertainer of The Year” by the National Indian Gaming Association. Tatanka is proud to be an alcohol and drug-free sober performer. He also won Outstanding Actor in a Leading Role in Once Upon a River, which won Best Directing at the 2019 BendFilm Festival. Gary Farmer is an actor and musician, born on the Six Nations along the Grand River, Ohsweken, Ontario. He is widely recognized as a pioneer in the development of Indigenous media in Canada and was the founding director of an urban Indian radio network, Aboriginal Voices Radio Network. Gary has been nominated for three Independent Spirit Awards for Best Supporting Male in the films Powwow Highway, Dead Man, and Smoke Signals. Recent credits include series regular on Resident Alien and Reservation Dogs. Gary’s blues band, Gary Farmer and the Troublemakers, will release their sixth album this fall.

Earlier in the day the actors will be doing presentations at the Warm Springs K-8 Academy along with local film makers LaRonn Katchia and Bruitis Baez.