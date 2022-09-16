Harlem Wizards Basketball Fundraiser for Warm Springs K8

The Harlem Wizards will bring their high-flying basketball show to the Madras High School, featuring tricks, music, dunks, comedy, dancing, and audience participation.

On Tuesday, October 4th, the Harlem Wizards will face off against the Hooping Eagles, a team of teachers and principals from 509-J schools in a basketball game and fundraiser event for the Warm Springs K-8 Academy.

The Wizards travel across the country, bringing fundraiser events to communities and raising money for schools and nonprofits.

Tickets are $12 for adults and $10 for children when purchased in advance or $15 and $12 at the door. Reserved seating is $20 and courtside plus tickets are $35. Reserved seating includes an up-close view and a free poster. Courtside Plus front row seats also include a meet and greet, poster and $10 discount on replica jerseys. Advance tickets are available at http://www.harlemwizards.com.

Doors open at 6 pm. The game and entertainment is from 7 – 9 pm in the Madras High School gym.

Indian Head Casino and Brightwood are sponsors of the event.

