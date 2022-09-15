Route 3 Paving

If all goes as planned Warm Springs Construction will start Milling and Paving on Route 3 from Sunnyside Drive back to the Highway 26 intersection starting on Monday September 19, 2022. As we have seen with the Pedestrian Safety Path Project – the best made plans are subject to change when it comes to construction work with impacts from supply chain issues, contractor availability, and weather.

Pavement milling operations will start at the Route 3 and Sunnyside Drive intersection. The work shift is expected to be between 7:00 am and 5:30 pm. Route 3 will be closed to all public traffic, except emergency and essential services during work hours. Traffic will be detoured to Upper Dry Creek Road on to Sunnyside Drive and back to Route 3 for the traveling public during work hours. Route 3 will reopen each day at the end of the work shift. Milling and base lift Paving is scheduled to be completed between Sunnyside and Upper Dry Creek Intersections on Thursday, September 22nd.

Milling will resume on Route 3 East lane beginning at US26 to the Upper Dry Creek intersection on Friday, September 23rd starting at 8:30 and paved back the same day. This will be done under single lane traffic control. The West lane milling and paving will begin Monday morning, September 26th at 8:30. Route 3 base lift paving will be completed at the end of the shift on Monday, September 26th.

Top lift paving will begin at the Sunnyside Intersection on Tuesday, September 27th and proceed south the Upper Dry Creek intersection using the UDC to Sunnyside detour for the traveling public. The final two days of paving will begin at the Hwy 26 intersection on Monday, October 3rd under single lane traffic control. Top lift will take 6 work days and is scheduled to be completed on Tuesday, October 4, 2022.

The pedestrian path between Upper Miller Heights and Upper Dry Creek is scheduled to be paved on Wednesday, October 5, 2022. Placement of shoulder rock and pavement markings will immediately follow.