Warm Springs Education Committee Survey

The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs Education Committee has an online survey and wants to hear from youth, parents, grandparents, educators of our students and community, Tribal employees and all Tribal members. The committee plans to use the input received to help guide their priorities during their 3-year term. The short survey asks about personal experiences around education, as a student or a parent of a student, such as strengths, areas of concern and resources that could help meet educational goals. Warm Springs Education Committee members are Reina Estimo (Chairperson), Jaylyn Suppah (Vice-Chairperson) and Ardis Smith (Member). A link to the survey can be found HERE.