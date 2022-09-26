Wasco Chief Alfred Smith, Jr. Passes Away

The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs is sad to announce the passing of Wasco Chief Alfred Smith Jr today (9/26/22).

Tribal Council has cancelled their meetings this week out of respect for Chief Smith and his Family. They are asking that all flags be lowered to half mast to mourn his passing and honor his service.

Funeral Arrangements for Chief Alfred Smith, Jr – a private dressing is Wednesday Morning (9/28/22). There will be a viewing at 2pm Wednesday at the Agency Longhouse. Overnight Services will be held, open denomination. Burial will be at sunrise Thursday (9/29/22) at the Agency Cemetery.