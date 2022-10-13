2023 CTWS Tribal Budget

Last Monday October 3rd Warm Springs Tribal Council approved a motion to authorize up to $450,000 in ARPA funds for General Accounting Assistance for a limited duration contract to assist the finance department in completing work and providing support and expertise that will help to bring the Tribes into compliance with fiscal deadlines and funding requirements. TC SUMMARY 100322

Last week, Tibal Members should have received, in the mail. a print out of the proposed Tribal Budget for 2023. The proposed budget projects an increase of more than four hundred and 80 thousand dollars ($487,094) from the 2022 budget. Revenue increases are projected from the Timber LLC Enterprise and Power & Water Enterprise. Decreases are expected from Indian Head Casino and Credit Enterprise. The proposed budget is posted at the Tribal Administration Building, Warm Springs Market, the Post Office, Three Warrior’s Market, Simnasho Longhouse and online at the Tribal Member Portal. 092822 Budget Letter to TMs from ST

It’s district budget meetings next week for Reservation Voting Districts. The Agency District meeting is Monday at the Agency Longhouse. The Seekseequa District meeting is Tuesday at the Seekseequa Fire Hall. The Simnasho District will meet Wednesday October 19th at the Simnasho Longhouse. For all meetings – dinner will be at 6 with the meeting to follow at 7pm.