Open buck deer season opened Saturday (10/1/22) on Warm Springs Indian Reservation. The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs Branch of Natural Resources reminds Tribal Members to have your required permits and ID with you when hunting. BNR staff and conservation enforcement will be out checking hunters.

In a Facebook post – Natural Resources reminds everyone that “there is still fire area hunt closure with updated map for 2022-2025. Deer populations have been struggling with drought and lack of precipitation, although we are still meeting our management objectives seasons are set to insure we have viable recruitment going into next year and further. Report your harvest and be ethically sound. Aim small, miss small, follow your Hunter safety rules, know your target and what lies beyond… stay safe native”

CTWS Hunting Closure Areas 2022