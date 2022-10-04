Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs Updates COVID-19 Protocols

In a recent release from the Secretary-Treasurer/CEO of the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs, the COVID-19 Protocols have been updated effective on October 3, 2022.

COVID-19 Team recommendations: All previous protocols are rescinded and to be replaced with this latest version. Data regarding COVID-19 will be reviewed regularly.

Wearing masks is recommended but not mandatory in all Tribal buildings.

Up to date vaccination for all tribal employees is required and is being monitored by Human Resources. PER 905 C is being reviewed with current CDC, I.H.S. and State Public Health/OHA recommendations. Enterprises follow their own COVID policies.

If you use a home kit and it shows positive, you need to notify Community Health Program at 541-553-2352, Monday to Friday 8:00 to 5:00. If this occurs over the weekend or on a holiday, call the next day the Community Health Program is open at 541-553-2352.

Home test kits are available from 8:00 to 5:00, Monday to Fridays at Emergency Management, and at the front desk of Health and Wellness Center. If after hours and weekends they can be accessed from Fire and Safety.

If you are positive or determined to be presumptive you need to isolate for a minimum of 5 days. Your release from isolation is based on the recommendation of the contact investigator. You need to wear your mask for a total of 10 days after testing positive or to be presumptive.

Close contact of a positive case need to test, if you test negative and have no symptoms you are to report to work. If you test positive see above for protocol.

Admin leave may be used for isolation days following PER 905 D. A note from a medical provider is required to utilize this leave.

High contact areas and workstations are recommended to be sanitized on a regular basis and at least once per day.

Events do not need COVID Team approval at this time but can change if numbers rise.

Cooks/Servers for all events including the Long Houses: If food is served at any event, to reduce possible exposure, use paper and plastic products. Cooks/servers need to wear masks and gloves.

Attached are the Covid-19 Protocols CTWS Update – 10.3.2022 PER 905 D COVID Administrtative Leave Final 2.4.22 PER 905 C Mandatory COVID-19 Vaccination Final 2.4.22