Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs Updates COVID-19 Protocols

In a recent release from the Secretary-Treasurer/CEO of the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs, the COVID-19 Protocols have been updated effective on October 3, 2022.
COVID-19 Team recommendations: All previous protocols are rescinded and to be replaced with this latest version. Data regarding COVID-19 will be reviewed regularly.
- Wearing masks is recommended but not mandatory in all Tribal buildings.
- Up to date vaccination for all tribal employees is required and is being monitored by Human Resources. PER 905 C is being reviewed with current CDC, I.H.S. and State Public Health/OHA recommendations. Enterprises follow their own COVID policies.
- If you use a home kit and it shows positive, you need to notify Community Health Program at 541-553-2352, Monday to Friday 8:00 to 5:00. If this occurs over the weekend or on a holiday, call the next day the Community Health Program is open at 541-553-2352.
- Home test kits are available from 8:00 to 5:00, Monday to Fridays at Emergency Management, and at the front desk of Health and Wellness Center. If after hours and weekends they can be accessed from Fire and Safety.
- If you are positive or determined to be presumptive you need to isolate for a minimum of 5 days. Your release from isolation is based on the recommendation of the contact investigator. You need to wear your mask for a total of 10 days after testing positive or to be presumptive.
- Close contact of a positive case need to test, if you test negative and have no symptoms you are to report to work. If you test positive see above for protocol.
- Admin leave may be used for isolation days following PER 905 D. A note from a medical provider is required to utilize this leave.
- High contact areas and workstations are recommended to be sanitized on a regular basis and at least once per day.
- Events do not need COVID Team approval at this time but can change if numbers rise.
- Cooks/Servers for all events including the Long Houses: If food is served at any event, to reduce possible exposure, use paper and plastic products. Cooks/servers need to wear masks and gloves.
Attached are the Covid-19 Protocols CTWS Update – 10.3.2022 PER 905 D COVID Administrtative Leave Final 2.4.22 PER 905 C Mandatory COVID-19 Vaccination Final 2.4.22