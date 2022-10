Warm Springs Fire Management will start their fall burning next week. (10/17/22)

This is Fall Pile and Prescribed Burning in a number of locations around the reservation including the Northwest part of the reservation as well as in the Metolious Bench, Eyerly & Seekseequa areas.

Burning operations are dependent on weather conditions.

If you have any questions – you can contact Fire Management.

2022 WS Fire Mgmt Fall Burning Map