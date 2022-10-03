Little League Officer Elections October 18th

Warm Springs Nation Little League is holding their Annual Meeting and Election for the positions on the Board of Directors. The Board of Director sets the tone for the entire program, ensuring your election runs smoothly can get your league’s season off to a good start.

No Experience Needed

The individual(s) does not necessarily need experience to join the Board.

There are many Board of Director positions that utilize other skills.

Board of Directors Positions

President, Vice President, Secretary, Treasurer, Player Agent (baseball/softball), Safety Officer, Umpire-In-Chief (UIC), League Information Officer, Coaching Coordinator, Sponsor Fundraising Manager, Concession Manager.

If you have any questions or would like more information regarding a Board of Director position, feel free to contact me @ 541-325-3856.

WSNLL 2023 Board Elections Flyer