Local Sports Update!

In a few shorts weeks we will see the end of fall sports in the 2022-23 school year.

Below are some recent results from both the Warm Springs K-8 Sports as well as Madras High School Sports!

Warm Springs K-8 Academy – EAGLES

Football Action on Wednesday October 12, 2022 saw the Eagles travel over to Culver to take on the 8th Grade Bulldogs. Through a hard fought game, the Eagles came home with a 26-20 victory over the Bulldogs. It was mostly offense in the first half as both teams found ways to score and go into half time with a score of 20-20. A defensive 2nd half saw only the Eagles score on a 54 yard touchdown pass from Kiellen Allen to Dre Plazola to end the scoring. Culver did try to answer near the end of the 4th quarter on a 4th down-play that was dropped by a wide open culver receiver. The Eagles kneeled the ball twice to end the game.

Lady Eagles Volleyball hosted Sisters on Tuesday October 11, 2022 and all four teams fell to the Lady Outlaws. The Lady Eagles hosted Trinity Lutheran on Thursday October 13, 2022 and even though they played hard, they fell to Trinity Lutheran. Coach Jenny Dresselhaus said they had some close scores, but just couldn’t get any wins.

Eagles Cross Country was in Action on Thursday October 13 at the Crook County Middle School Meet. Below are the results 6th Grade Boys River Edwards finished 13th with a time of 15:58.72 JoeRay Stwyer finished 22nd with a time of 19:42.06 Kenyon Kalama finished 23rd with a time of 20:41.75 6th Grade Girls Nizhoni Yallup finished 8th with a time of 16:45.03 AnnaBelle Yahtin finished 9th with a time of 17:09.29 Rosetta Berry finished 10th with a time of 17:16.71 Ovienda Bisland finished 15th with a time of 20:35.40 Sahara Circle finished 18th with a time of 26:01.18 7th Grade Boys Elison Chavez finished 4th with a time of 13:36.87 Jesiah Johnson finished 5th with a time of 13:38.61 7th Grade Girls Journey Hurtado finished 13th with a time of 17:52.20 8th Grade Boys Julian Stwyer finished 9th with a time of 13:05.28 Dennis White finished 15th with a time of 15:42.58 Liam Circle finished 18th with a time of 17:23.70 8th Grade Girls Ciara Wolfe finished 6th with a time of 17:17.31



Madras High School – WHITE BUFFALOES

Madras Football is in Action on Friday October 14, 2022, on the road to Baker with Kickoff at 7pm. The Buff Boys are currently sitting on a 3-game losing streak and are hoping to get back to winning as they currently sit at 3-3 heading into tonight’s contest. Through common opponents this year, La Grande beat Baker by a score of 55-21, while La Grande Beat Madras by a score of 28-7. While Baker scored more points against La Grande, they also allowed almost twice as many points as Madras did. After tonight’s game, Madras has two regular season games left with Homecoming next Friday against League opponent The Dalles and then the following week, they travel to another League Opponent in Crook County.

Lady Buffs Volleyball was in Action on Thursday October 13, 2022, and Varsity fell to Molalla 3 matches to none. JV1 also fell to Molalla with scores of 18-25, 25-14 and 11-25, losing 2 matches to one. JV2 won their game 2 matches to none. Next up for Lady Buffs Volleyball, the Varsity Squad will be at The Dalles Tournament on Saturday October, 15, 2022, beginning at 8am.

Lady Buffs Soccer was in action yesterday as they hosted Gladstone in Tri-Valley League action. They fell to Gladstone 4-0 and sit at a record of 2 wins 5 losses and 2 tie games. Next up for Lady Buffs Soccer, they are hosting The Dalles on Tuesday October, 18, 2022, with both JV and Varsity games getting underway at 4pm.

Buff Boys Soccer is in action today as they travel over to Gladstone with the JV teams starting at 4pm and the Varsity getting under way at 6pm. Madras beat Gladstone earlier in the season by a score of 1-0. The Buff Boys have only 1 loss on the season to Estacada in September. They did avenge that 5-3 loss to Estacada by defeating them on Tuesday October 11, 2022, by a score of 2-0.

White Buffalo Cross Country was in Action on Thursday October, 13, 2022 at the Clash in the Cascades in Sisters. Below are the Results: Buff Boys: Isaiah Wapsheli finished in 24th with a time of 19:39.6 Deklyn Parton finished in 26th with a time of 21:21.3 Jayden Esquiro finished in 73rd with a time of 26:24.4 Sean Deller finished 76th with a time of 27:59.1 Lady Buffs Hannah MacDuffee finished in 15th with a time of 22:38.2 Emily Picard finished in 32nd with a time of 24:24.1 Talise Wapsheli finished in 36th with a time of 24:48.1 Kahmussa Green finished in 50th with a time of 27:57.3 Maria Erostarbe Ferrer finished in 56th with a time of 32:42.6

Next up for White Buffalo Cross Country is a trip on Saturday October, 15, 2022 to Estacada for the Lewis and Clark XC Invite which will start at 1pm.

For all High School Sports scores and schedules you can visit the OSAA website through this LINK.