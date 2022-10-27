Warm Springs Recreation is hosting the November Fitness Challenge 2022 with a goal of encouraging people to be active and enjoy a variety of exercise during the month, The hope is that folks will get moving for this friendly competition and continue on with health & fitness activities throughout the year.

Registration is now open through November 4th. You can download the application and guidance HERE and turn it in at the Warm Springs Community Center.

The fee is $5 per person, $15 if you want a t-shirt.

It’s 5 person teams and one member must act as the team captain.

You must be 18 year of age or older to participate. Anyone affiliated with the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs (Tribal Government or Enterprise) , Indian Health Service, Bureau of Indian Affairs or Community Members can take part.

Contact Joseph Arthur if you have any questions 541-553-3243