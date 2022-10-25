November General Election Coming

The Oregon General Election is fast approaching as ballots need to be received or postmarked by Tuesday November 8th, 2022.
On the Federal Office depending on your location:
- US Senator:
- Joe Rae Perkins – Republican, Constitution
- Dan Pulju – Pacific Green
- Ron Wyden – Democrat, Independent
- Chris Henry – Progressive
- US Representative, 2nd District:
- Joe Yetter – Democrat
- Cliff S Bentz – Republican
On the State Office:
- Governor:
- Tina Kotek – Democrat, Working Families
- Donice Noella Smith – Constitution
- R Leon Noble – Libertarian
- Betsy Johnson – Nonaffiliated
- Christine Drazan – Republican
Legislative Office:
- State Representative, 57th District:
- Greg Smith – Republican, Democrat
Nonpartisan Office:
- Commissioner of the Bureau of Labor and Industries:
- Christina E. Stephenson
- Cheri Helt
- Judge of the Court of Appeals, Position 10:
- Kristina Hellman – Incumbent
- Judge of the Court of Appeals, Position 11:
- Anna M. Joyce – Incumbent
- Judge of the Circuit Court, 22nd District, Position 2:
- Wade L. Whiting – Incumbent
County Office:
- Jefferson County Clerk:
- Kate Zemke
- Jefferson County Commissioner Position 1:
- Mark Wunsch
- Mae Huston
- Jefferson County Treasurer:
- Jeff Rasmussen
- Jefferson County Sheriff:
- Jason R. Pollock
Jefferson County Soil and Water Conservation District:
- Director – At Large 2
- Robert Galyen
- Director – Zone 1, 2 Year Unexpired Term
- No Candidates filed
- Director – Zone 2:
- Brad Klann
- Director – Zone 4:
- Lloyd Forman
State Measures:
- 111: Amends Constitution: State must ensure affordable healthcare access, balanced against requirement to fund schools, other essential services.
- 112: Amends Constitution: Removes language allowing slaver and involuntary servitude as punishment for crime.
- 113: Amends Constitution: Legislators with ten unexcused absences from floor sessions disqualified from holding next term of office.
- 114: Requires permit to acquire firearms; police maintain permit/firearm database; criminally prohibits certain ammunition magazines.
County Measure:
- 16-101 Prohibits psilocybin-related businesses within Jefferson County
- 16-104 Renewal of five-year local option tax for General Operations of the Madras Aquatic Center Recreation District.
If you haven’t received your ballot or it is damaged, you can call your county elections office at 541-475-4451 to ask for a replacement ballot.
Ballot Drop Site Locations:
- Black Butte School, 25745 SW Suttle-Sherman Rd., Camp Sherman, OR 97730
- CRR Administration Office, 5195 SW Clubhouse Dr., Crooked River Ranch, OR 97760
- Culver City Hall, 200 W 1st St., Culver, OR 97734
- Metolius City Hall, 636 Jefferson, Metolius, OR 97741
- Jefferson County Administration Bldg, 66 SE D Street, Madras, OR 97741
- Warm Springs Fire & Safety, 2112 Wasco Street, Warm Springs, OR 97761