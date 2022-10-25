November General Election Coming

The Oregon General Election is fast approaching as ballots need to be received or postmarked by Tuesday November 8th, 2022.

On the Federal Office depending on your location:

US Senator: Joe Rae Perkins – Republican, Constitution Dan Pulju – Pacific Green Ron Wyden – Democrat, Independent Chris Henry – Progressive

US Representative, 2nd District: Joe Yetter – Democrat Cliff S Bentz – Republican



On the State Office:

Governor: Tina Kotek – Democrat, Working Families Donice Noella Smith – Constitution R Leon Noble – Libertarian Betsy Johnson – Nonaffiliated Christine Drazan – Republican



Legislative Office:

State Representative, 57th District: Greg Smith – Republican, Democrat



Nonpartisan Office:

Commissioner of the Bureau of Labor and Industries: Christina E. Stephenson Cheri Helt

Judge of the Court of Appeals, Position 10: Kristina Hellman – Incumbent

Judge of the Court of Appeals, Position 11: Anna M. Joyce – Incumbent

Judge of the Circuit Court, 22nd District, Position 2: Wade L. Whiting – Incumbent



County Office:

Jefferson County Clerk: Kate Zemke

Jefferson County Commissioner Position 1: Mark Wunsch Mae Huston

Jefferson County Treasurer: Jeff Rasmussen

Jefferson County Sheriff: Jason R. Pollock



Jefferson County Soil and Water Conservation District:

Director – At Large 2 Robert Galyen

Director – Zone 1, 2 Year Unexpired Term No Candidates filed

Director – Zone 2: Brad Klann

Director – Zone 4: Lloyd Forman



State Measures:

111: Amends Constitution: State must ensure affordable healthcare access, balanced against requirement to fund schools, other essential services.

112: Amends Constitution: Removes language allowing slaver and involuntary servitude as punishment for crime.

113: Amends Constitution: Legislators with ten unexcused absences from floor sessions disqualified from holding next term of office.

114: Requires permit to acquire firearms; police maintain permit/firearm database; criminally prohibits certain ammunition magazines.

County Measure:

16-101 Prohibits psilocybin-related businesses within Jefferson County

16-104 Renewal of five-year local option tax for General Operations of the Madras Aquatic Center Recreation District.

If you haven’t received your ballot or it is damaged, you can call your county elections office at 541-475-4451 to ask for a replacement ballot.

Ballot Drop Site Locations: