The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs Branch of Public Utilities announced the lifting of the Boil Water Notice for the Agency Water System today Fri., No. 18, 2022.

Utilities also announced a Temporary Water Shut Off on Elk Loop to allow for the Pressure Reducing Valve replacement at the Vault and Water Main Line.

Residents can contact Public utilities with any questions at 541-553-3246.

Drinking water is available at Emergency Management at the Old Elementary School.