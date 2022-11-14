Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs – Open Enrollment

The Compensation and Benefits of the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs is holding Virtual meetings for the 401k benefits and is also setting up appointments with Health Comp, Allegiance and Hartford Supplemental Insurance.

The Virtual meetings are being held at Fire Management on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday at 9am, 10am and 11am. The meetings will be recorded so if neither of those times works for you, you will receive a link to view the meeting.

Appointments for the individual meetings are taking place Monday November 14th and Wednesday November 16th from 1pm-3pm.

The deadline for all forms to be submitted is Wednesday November 30th. A hard copy of all forms must be submitted to the Human Resources Department at the Tribal Admin Building.

Questions and comments can be directed to [email protected]

Below are forms emailed from Lisa Lomas – Compensation & Benefits Manager.