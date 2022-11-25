Local Holiday Happenings

The day after the Thanksgiving Holiday is a bit of a kick off for the Christmas Holiday season. This year – to save on gas and help keep more money in your pocket – it might be a good idea to shop locally. There are opportunities for local shopping at upcoming Holiday Bazaars

The Madras Saturday Market Holiday Bazaar will be held next Friday and Saturday, December 2nd & 3rd, from 10am – 6pm at the Jefferson County Fairgrounds.

The Warm Springs Christmas Bazaar is Saturday December 10th from 10am – 4pm at the Warm Springs Community Center. You do need to be signed up if you are interested in setting up to sell at the bazaar. You can download a registration form https://kwso.org/2022/11/warm-springs-christmas-bazaar/) This is an annual fundraiser for Warm Springs Recreation. Only vendors who set up at the big bazaar can set up at the Last-Minute Bazaar. For more information you can call Carol at 541-553-3243.

Other local holiday activities include:

Warm Springs Recreation is inviting everyone to their “Santa-Squatch” Christmas Tree Lighting Thursday evening, December 1st at 6 at the Community Center.

The December to Remember Round Dance is Friday and Saturday, December 2nd & 3rd, at the Warm Springs K-8 Academy. It will start at 4:30 with a pipe ceremony, feast and round dance to follow. There’s a spaghetti feed on Saturday at 6pm before the round dance. There are specials planned each evening, 50/50 and raffle drawings, concessions and pictures with Santa on Saturday evening from 6-9. It’s an alcohol and drug free event.

The Madras Christmas Lights Parade is Saturday, December 3rd starting at 5pm in downtown Madras. This year’s theme is “Lights, Camera, Christmas!” You can register to participate in the parade at the Madras Chamber website.

The annual Warm Springs Car Light Parade will be on Wednesday, December 14th at 6pm. The theme is “Santa-Squatch is Coming to Town.” If you’re planning to be in the parade – line-up will start at 4:00 at the old elementary school. Judging is at 5:00 for the best community and organization entries.

Warm Springs Recreation invites everyone to Christmas NDN Night Out Monday, December 19th at the Community Center gym. There’s a potluck at 5:15, and the social dancing and drummer’s jam starts at 6, and there will be raffles, prizes and family fun games.