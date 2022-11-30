Local Sports Update

In Local Sports: The Warm Springs K-8 Eagle Boys Basketball traveled to Redmond yesterday to take on the Elton Gregory Huskies. The 6th/7th Grade B team fell 39-32, the 7th Grade A team also fell. The 8th Grade B team dropped their first game of the season 34-20 and the 8th Grade A team won their game 59-51 to remain undefeated on the season. Next up for the Eagles boys, they will be hosting Sisters tomorrow with 6th/7th Grade teams at the Community Center and the 8th Grade teams at the K8 Academy, games starting at 4pm.

The Madras High School Winter Sports are just around the corner! Kicking things off this Friday the Lady Buffs are hosting the Madras tournament with the first game between Marshfield and Astoria at 6pm, followed by the Lady Buffs hosting Corbett at 7:30pm. You can catch the lady buffs live action here on KWSO. Buffs wrestling kicks off this Saturday at the Ranger Classic in Estacada.