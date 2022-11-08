Local Veterans Day Happenings

6am – Veterans Day Talking Drum Hour

7am – Interviews with Grant Waheneka, Art Mitchell, Dan Brisbois, Bud Hemholtz, Loyal Miller & Chesley Yahtin

8am – Pi-Ume-Sha 2009 Veteran Recognition & Ericksons Air Museum Program

9am – My Dad’s Favorites: An All-American Greatest Generation Playlist

10am – Interviews with Malcolm Griswald, Kathleen Heath, Randy Smith, Ross Kalama, Rain Circle

11am – Interviews with Billy Mills, Kirby Heath, Tony “Big Rat” Suppah, Kenman Miller, Jody Calica, Walter “Spud” Langnese

12pm – Honoring All Veterans Talking Drum Hour

1pm – KWSO Veterans Day Language Program plus interviews with Linda Wood & Stacy Pearsall

2pm – Enduring Freedom: Native American Women Veterans

3pm – Tom Tucker Memorial Ceremony

4pm – StoryCorps Stories & Songs of American Warriors

5pm – Interviews with Mike Williams, Janice Smith, Larson Kalama, Keith Baker, Tashna Hicks, Austin Smith Jr., & Dustin Seyler

6pm – Interviews with Raylene Ike Thomas, Jonathan Courtney, Ramona Baez, Dan Martinez, Dustin Seyler

7pm – “Veterans Day” On the Rez 7 – November 2011

8pm – Centenary Edition: World War I Living History Project Hour 1

9pm – Centenary Edition: World War I Living History Project Hour 2

10pm – Surviving the Bataan Death March – 80th Anniversary Encore Presentation

11pm – The Afghanistan Papers

You can listen to KWSO on your radio at 91.9 FM, online at https://kwso.org/media-player-pop-up/ or on the KWSO APP.

If you miss an hour you can listen On Demand at the KWSO website https://kwso.org/kwso-program-schedule/

You can also listen On Demand on the KWSO App. Click on the top left three blue lines and choose “schedule.” There you can choose the date and time you want to listen back to.

Download the app today –

KWSO Android app https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.publicmediaapps.kwso

KWSO iOS app https://apps.apple.com/us/app/kwso/id1600493917