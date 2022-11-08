Local Veterans Day Happenings

Friday, Nov. 11, 2022 is Veterans Day, a federal holiday. Tribal offices will be closed and there is no school
- There is a Veteran’s Day Parade in Warm Springs. Line up at 10am at the Old Elementary School. The Parade starts at 11am. A meal will be served at noon at the Family Resource Center.
- The Parade of Flags will be on display at the Mt Jefferson Memorial Cemetery for Veterans Day from 7am until 4pm today.
- Madras VFW Post 12141 is hosting a Veterans Day Program at 10:30am at the Madras Senior/Community Center.
- The Madras Veterans Day Parade will be at 2pm tomorrow afternoon at Sahalee Park.
- Veterans are being Honored with a meal at the Madras Elks Lodge for Veterans Day tomorrow. Doors open at 5 and Dinner is at 6. The cost is $8 for non-Veterans.
- KWSO will be broadcasting special Veterans Day Programming all day tomorrow to honor those who have served.
- 6am – Veterans Day Talking Drum Hour
- 7am – Interviews with Grant Waheneka, Art Mitchell, Dan Brisbois, Bud Hemholtz, Loyal Miller & Chesley Yahtin
- 8am – Pi-Ume-Sha 2009 Veteran Recognition & Ericksons Air Museum Program
- 9am – My Dad’s Favorites: An All-American Greatest Generation Playlist
- 10am – Interviews with Malcolm Griswald, Kathleen Heath, Randy Smith, Ross Kalama, Rain Circle
- 11am – Interviews with Billy Mills, Kirby Heath, Tony “Big Rat” Suppah, Kenman Miller, Jody Calica, Walter “Spud” Langnese
- 12pm – Honoring All Veterans Talking Drum Hour
- 1pm – KWSO Veterans Day Language Program plus interviews with Linda Wood & Stacy Pearsall
- 2pm – Enduring Freedom: Native American Women Veterans
- 3pm – Tom Tucker Memorial Ceremony
- 4pm – StoryCorps Stories & Songs of American Warriors
- 5pm – Interviews with Mike Williams, Janice Smith, Larson Kalama, Keith Baker, Tashna Hicks, Austin Smith Jr., & Dustin Seyler
- 6pm – Interviews with Raylene Ike Thomas, Jonathan Courtney, Ramona Baez, Dan Martinez, Dustin Seyler
- 7pm – “Veterans Day” On the Rez 7 – November 2011
- 8pm – Centenary Edition: World War I Living History Project Hour 1
- 9pm – Centenary Edition: World War I Living History Project Hour 2
- 10pm – Surviving the Bataan Death March – 80th Anniversary Encore Presentation
- 11pm – The Afghanistan Papers
You can listen to KWSO on your radio at 91.9 FM, online at https://kwso.org/media-player-pop-up/ or on the KWSO APP.
If you miss an hour you can listen On Demand at the KWSO website https://kwso.org/kwso-program-schedule/
You can also listen On Demand on the KWSO App. Click on the top left three blue lines and choose “schedule.” There you can choose the date and time you want to listen back to.
Download the app today –
KWSO Android app https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.publicmediaapps.kwso
KWSO iOS app https://apps.apple.com/us/app/kwso/id1600493917