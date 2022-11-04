NAMMY’s almost Here!

The Native American Music Awards are coming up on Saturday November 19th, 2022, at the Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino in Niagara Falls, New York.

This will be the organization’s 20th Awards event. Public voting is open until midnight on Friday, November 18th at www.namalive.com. Below is a list of the Local Artists who are nominated for this years awards.

Best New or Debut Duo or Group – Blue Flamez & YL – Warrior

Best Pop Recording – Blessed – Blue Flamez

Best Rap Hip Hop Recording – Blessed – Blue Flamez

Best R&B Recording – Game Time – Blue Flamez X Kaos

Best R&B Recording – Hometown – Bigg B

Best Single Recording – I Will Always Fight – Kalliah and BlackWater

Best Animation in a Music Video – Warrior – Blue Flamez featuring Tanaya Winder

Best Collaboration in a Video – Earth Drum – Ki~Earth Spirit – aka Blanca Iris Acuna Ft. Quilt Sahme, Alex Acuna, Brenda G Precious, Jack Flute Holland

Best Rap Hip Hop Video – Relentless Flow – Blue Flamez

The Native American Music Awards has teamed up with SiriusXM for a special curated music mix celebrating the musical contributions of Native American artists for Native American Heritage Month. “Native American Voices,” an exclusive mix highlighting artists from the Native American Music Awards & Hall of Fame will be available on SiriusXM on the SXM App for the month of November.