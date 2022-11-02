Public notice to remove livestock from Kah-Nee-Ta Resort property

A public notice has been issued regarding livestock on Kah-Nee-Ta Resort property. Renovation of the Kah-Nee-Ta Village area is underway, and the resort is scheduled to reopen in 2023. Since closure of the resort in September 2018, livestock owners have allowed their cows and horses to graze on the tribally owned property. The animals have caused damage during the recent construction and remodel to the pool area and landscaping.

The notice states: “Per Tribal Ordinance 33, the Kah-Nee-Ta Resort is closed to livestock, the livestock owners are respectfully requested to remove their animals immediately.”

