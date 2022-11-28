Travel Guide Highlights experiences on Tribal Lands

Oregon is home to nine federally recognized tribes! Each as diverse as the land they originate from with a history that spans thousands of years!

As reported on Here is Oregon, a new travel guide is now available, designed by Travel Oregon in partnership with the nine federally recognized tribes, to help visitors learn about the many experiences available on tribal lands.

Ancestors of more than 50 tribes that once fished the mighty Columbia River, now make up Oregon’s federally recognized tribes: The Burns Paiute Tribe; the Confederated Tribes of the Coos, Lower Umpqua and Siuslaw Indians; the Coquille Indian Tribe; the Cow Creek Band of Umpqua Tribe of Indians; the Confederated Tribes of Grand Ronde; the Klamath Tribes; the Confederated Tribes of Siletz Indians; the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation; and the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs.

For more information on this informative and Celebratory travel guide click HERE