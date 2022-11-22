Uncategorized

Turkey Safety

And for Thanksgiving Tuesday – here’s what you need to know about safely handling a frozen Turkey.

Thaw your frozen turkey in the refrigerator.

  • Keep your turkey in its original wrapping and place it in a container before putting it in the refrigerator.
  • The container will prevent the turkey juice from dripping on other food.
  • Allow about 24 hours of thawing for each 4 to 5 pounds of turkey.
  • A turkey thawed in the refrigerator can remain in the refrigerator once it’s been thawed for 1 to 2 days before cooking.

Another thawing method is to Thaw your turkey in cold water.

  • Be sure your turkey is in a leakproof plastic bag before you place it in the sink.
  • The bag will prevent the turkey juice from spreading in the kitchen.
  • The bag also will prevent the turkey from absorbing water.
  • Make sure to completely cover your turkey with cold tap water.
  • Change the water every 30 minutes.
  • Allow about 30 minutes of thawing for each pound of turkey.
  • A turkey thawed in cold water must be cooked immediately after thawing.

Never thaw your turkey by leaving it out on the counter.

https://www.usda.gov/media/blog/2016/11/18/how-safely-thaw-turkey

