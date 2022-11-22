Turkey Safety

And for Thanksgiving Tuesday – here’s what you need to know about safely handling a frozen Turkey.

Thaw your frozen turkey in the refrigerator.

Keep your turkey in its original wrapping and place it in a container before putting it in the refrigerator.

The container will prevent the turkey juice from dripping on other food.

Allow about 24 hours of thawing for each 4 to 5 pounds of turkey.

A turkey thawed in the refrigerator can remain in the refrigerator once it’s been thawed for 1 to 2 days before cooking.

Another thawing method is to Thaw your turkey in cold water.

Be sure your turkey is in a leakproof plastic bag before you place it in the sink.

The bag will prevent the turkey juice from spreading in the kitchen.

The bag also will prevent the turkey from absorbing water.

Make sure to completely cover your turkey with cold tap water.

Change the water every 30 minutes.

Allow about 30 minutes of thawing for each pound of turkey.

A turkey thawed in cold water must be cooked immediately after thawing.

Never thaw your turkey by leaving it out on the counter.

