Warm Springs Members to Lead Gorge Commission

During a meeting on November 8th, 2022, the Columbia River Gorge Commission has elected a member of a federally recognized tribe to lead the agency. Carina Miller, a member of the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs, was elected as Chair of the commission and will serve a one-year term beginning January 1st, 2023. Miller was originally appointed to the Commission in 2019 by Oregon Governor Kate Brown.

Joining Miller in executive leadership is Pah-tu Pitt, serving as Vice Chair, who is also a member of the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs, but was appointed to the Commission by Washington Governor Jay Inslee.

The bi-state land use agency implements the National Scenic Area Act and corresponding Management Plan throughout the Gorge and is comprised of thirteen members. Miller has said that “It has been a privilege to work together on a commission with members and staff committed to honoring all people who have lived in the Gorge.” Members of the public are invited to participate in Gorge Commission meetings on the second Tuesday of each month with agendas and materials available one week prior to the meetings at www.gorgecommission.org

