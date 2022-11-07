Uncategorized

Warm Springs Telecom Outage Nov 8, 2022

Posted on by [email protected]
07
Nov

Warm Springs Telecom has a scheduled Maintenance Window for the  SIDWALTER TOWER, SCHOOLIE TOWER  & SIMNASHO AREA on Tuesday, November 8th, 2022.

Police, Fire and all customers in the Sidwalter / Schoolie / Simnasho areas will be affected.

The Estimated Time of Outage is 9am – 5pm

This work involves a complete power shut-down of the SIDWALTER Tower.  They are replacing the old, original Outback INVERTERS which have been failing. The old INVERTERS (when working) produce 20-amps per hour.  The new INVERTERS will produce 100-amps per hour.  A huge improvement and desperately needed at Sidwalter Tower.

Warm Springs Telecom thanks everyone for their patience as they continue to upgrade services for customers.

[email protected]

MySQL Queries: 85 Flush Rules DOMContentLoaded: ... PHP: 7.4.32 WordPress: 5.3.2