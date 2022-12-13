This week the Warm Springs Health & Human Services Branch is coordinating a Jolly Jamboree – Santa’s Toy Giveaway for Warm Springs Youth ages 18 and younger. The toy giveaway is a little different this year with the Old Elementary School Gym being turned into a toy store where Parents & Guardians can stop by to shop. There’s a gift-wrapping station too with everything you need to wrap up your gifts. That’s this Thursday and Friday from 9am until 4pm each day.

To help prevent the spread of illness – Face Masks will be required at the Toy Giveaway and will be available at the door. Community Health’s Katie Russell reminds us all that in addition to rising Flu cases and RSV especially in younger children, COVVID-19 continues in Warm Springs “We are seeing an increase in COVID cases in Warm Springs. With the holidays upon us and more indoor activities – we all should remember that the things we can do to prevent the spread of COVID 19 remain the same. Good Hand Washing, Sanitizing Surfaces, Staying home if you are sick, Wearing a Face Mask in public spaces. And – you can be vaccinated for COVID-19. We can start an initial series or get you up -o-date with a booster. Call to schedule an appointment at 541-553-2131.”

And you can call that number to schedule a flu shot as well.