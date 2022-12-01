Black Bear sighting near Shitike Creek

Black Bears in Central Oregon occur in the Cascade Range and the Ochoco mountains and surrounding areas that provide trees and shrubs with nearby riparian areas or water sources.

The branch of public utilities reported a black bear on Tuesday by Shitike Creek near the wastewater plant behind the Community Center Fields. The Branch of Natural Resources was tracking the bear and setting a trap. As of yesterday morning, Wednesday November 30th, they still haven’t had any updates and ask the community to still avoid the baseball fields and walk path until they capture or haze the bear off.

Black Bears are usually active from dawn to dusk, but they may be seen any time of day or night. Bears in many places of high human use have become nocturnal in order to avoid people.