Creations of Spirit Exhibition opening January 28th

Creations of Spirit is a new, original exhibition opening at the High Desert Museum on January 28th, that will feature works reflecting knowledge systems of tribes along the Columbia River and its tributaries.

Six Native artists are creating artwork that will be used in Native communities before arriving at the Museum, four of them are from Warm Springs. Natalie Kirk is weaving two baskets that will be used to educate youth through schools and community programs. Roberta Kirk is creating regalia for young women to wear during special ceremonies. Jefferson Greene is constructing a tule reed canoe and paddles that will be used by Native youth in continuing important cultural traditions. And Kelli Palmer is creating a traditional corn husk hat known as a Patłapa.

Learn more at https://highdesertmuseum.org/creations-of-spirit/ The exhibition begins January 28th