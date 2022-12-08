CTWS Emergency Alerts

The Tribe’s alert system for communicating emergency information to employees and the general public is open to those who want to sign up. This system is designed to send texts and e-mail messages to compatible devices in the event of an emergency situation such as a government shutdown due to inclement weather. Employees and community members are encouraged to opt in.

To participate, visit the link below and provide first and last name, cell phone (preferred) or e-mail, and cell phone carrier. Standard charges from cell phone providers will apply.

http://bit.ly/CTWSOAlert