For anyone who was up, out and about early last Friday in the Madras Area and much of Central Oregon – you may have noticed beams of light into the sky.

These are called light pillars and were a result of frigid temperatures, frozen precipitation and bright lights.

The optical phenomenon is what happens when light from bright ground sources interacts with certain cold winter conditions.

The light pillars are produced by plate-shaped ice crystals roughly halfway between you and the light source.