Kellogg Dam closer to removal

The Kellogg Dam in Downtown Milwaukie is closer to being removed as a grant has been awarded by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Fisheries Division.

As reported by the Oregonian/OregonLive, the $15 Million Grant will pay for the planning, design and permitting of the dam removal. The 16-foot high, 22-foot wide concrete dam was constructed on Kellogg Creek in 1858 to power a flour mill and has served no purpose ssince the mill shut down in the 1890’s. Removing the dam will also require replacing the Oregon 99E bridge, built in 1934, that sits on top of the aging dam. The project will drain Kellogg Lake and restore 15 miles of salmon spawning habitat in Kellogg Creek, a tributary of the Willamette River.

The actual dam removal won’t happen for at least three to six years and additional money will be needed for the removal, bridge replacement and habitat restoration phase of the project.