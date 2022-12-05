Local Sports Update!

The Warm Springs K-8 Eagle Boys Basketball is in Action today as they travel over to Culver, Tip-off starts at 4pm.

The Madras High School Lady Buffs Basketball hosted the Madras Invitational Tourney this past weekend. In the first game of the Tournament, Astoria soared past Marshfield with a 64-46 victory to move on to the Championship Saturday. The Lady Buffs hosted Corbett in the 2nd game and they fell to the Cardinals 67-52. The Lady Buffs JV1 team was over at the Sherman Invitational on Friday and they came home with a 39-29 victory over Spray/Mitchell/Wheeler. On Saturday the Lady Buffs hosted Marshfield in the 3rd place game of the Madras Invitational and came out victorious with a 57-22 victory. In the Championship game, Corbett outlasted Astoria with a 64-56 victory to win the Madras Invitational. Next up for the Lady Buffs they will be on the road to Caldera tomorrow with JV1 starting at 5:30pm and Varsity tip-off at 7pm. The Buff Boys basketball will get their season underway hosting Caldera tomorrow with JV1 getting started at 5:30pm and Varsity tip-off at 7pm. You can catch that live varsity action here on KWSO.

The first action of the Madras Wrestling team took place this past weekend as they were over at the Ranger Classic in Estacada. Madras had 12 wrestlers in the varsity tournament and 3 in the JV and 1 girl in the girl’s tournament. Some highlights of the tournament: Sophomore Jake Lawrence wrestled in the 120-pound division and was the tournament champion. Junior Carlos Torres took 2nd place in the 132-pound division. Senior Cael White took 2nd place in the 170-pound division. Senior Isaiah Martinez took 6th in the 170-pound division. Freshman Daniel Jackson was the champion of the 138-pound JV bracket and Freshman Deklyn Parton picked up his first two wins of his high school career. This week the MHS Novice team will wrestle in Bend, and they will also participate in the Culver invite on Friday and Saturday.