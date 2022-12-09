Local Sports Update!

The Warm Springs K-8 Eagles Boys Basketball was on the road to Obsidian yesterday. The 6th/7th Grade B team as well as the 7th Grade A team both fell. The 8th Grade B team won 38-24 and the 8th Grade B team remains undefeated with their victory 64-42. Next up for the Eagles Boys, they will host the Jefferson County Middle school on Monday with games starting at 4pm at the Community Center and at the K-8 Academy. Per Coach Vrana, there will be NO practice today Friday December 9th.

The Madras High School Buff Boys Basketball is in action this weekend. JV1 is on the road today to Redmond with their tip-off at 5:30pm. Tomorrow, the Buff Boys will host Corbett with JV2 getting things started at noon, then JV1 getting underway at 1:30pm and then Varsity Tipping-off at 3pm. If you can’t make the Varsity game, you can catch that Live action here on KWSO.

Madras Wrestling will be competing in the Culver Invitational beginning today and continuing tomorrow. Other teams competing in the matches will be Culver, Caldera, La Pine, Lowell, Rainier, Sisters and Gilchrist.