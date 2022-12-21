Missing Warm Springs Youth

A recent endangered missing person report has been filed in Warm Springs.

Lebron James Zacarias Boise was last seen by family members on December 14th after making comments about self-harm and suicide ideations. He hasn’t had contact with any of his family or friends and called in sick to work, which is very unlike him. He was last seen on the Warm Springs Indian Reservation wearing a red and white ball cap and a black sweatshirt. He has no known scars or tattoos.

If you have seen him or may know of his whereabouts, please contact the Warm Springs Tribal Police at 541-553-1171.