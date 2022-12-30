New Holiday added in Warm Springs for 2023 and beyond!

The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs Tribal Council has recently approved an additional paid holiday for all permanent full-time staff of the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs for 2023 and beyond.

Previously there had been 9 paid holidays during the year from New Year’s Day to Christmas, including individual birthdays. Now they have added June 25th every year going forward as a celebration of the Treaty of 1855. With this new addition it makes 10 paid holidays for workers of the tribes.

The Memo for Holiday & Pay Schedule in 2023 that was approved by the Secretary-Treasurer/CEO Robert A. Brunoe was sent out on December 29th showing the updated holiday and pay dates for 2023.