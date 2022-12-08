WSCAT Financial Education Series approaching

The Warm Springs Community Action team has been working for years to help Warm Springs members move towards greater self-sufficiency. They do this by helping members accumulate savings, purchase long-term assets and manage their finances wisely.

The Community Action Team has Individual Development Accounts (IDA’s), which are matched savings accounts that enable people to accumulate savings and purchase assets. Throughout the year, they hold financial education classes that IDA participants are required to attend.

Demus Martinez works at the Warm Springs Community Action team and he talks about an upcoming class scheduled for this month. “Warm Springs community Action team is hosting a financial education series on Wednesday December 14th and Thursday December 15th. Please join us at the Agency Longhouse at 8:30am for a light breakfast. Training begins at 9am, lunch at noon and training ending at 4pm each day. There will be drawings with prizes throughout the day for participation. Warm Springs Community Action provides financial education with building native communities for the Oregon IDA program. Call 541-553-3148 to sign up.”