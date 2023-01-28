Lincoln’s Powwow Feb. 10, 11 & 12, 2023

The Lincoln’s Birthday Powwow is returning in 2023 after it’s COVID hiatus. It will run from February 10th to February 12th at the Simnasho Longhouse.

Grand Entry is Friday evening at 7pm, Saturday at 1pm and Sunday at 1:30pm.

They will have a Charlie Tailfeathers Memorial Special, Women’s Golden Age Special, Men’s Fancy Special, Mother/Daughter Special, Cena Wolfe Memorial Special as well as the Outgoing Queen’s Special.

The Candidates for this year’s Lincoln’s Powwow Queen are 15-year old Skye Victorino, High School Sophomore Kiahna Allen, 18-year old Jaliyah George and College Freshman Jaihline “ChaCha” Ramirez. Learn more about the candidates and see the powwow flyer HERE