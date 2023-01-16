Local Sports Update! 1/16/23

The Madras High School White Buffalo Boys and Girls Basketball teams were on the road Friday as they traveled over to Philomath. The Lady Buffs were up against the OSAA 9th ranked team in the 4A Class and came home after falling 53-42. Philomath faced Estacada before they faced the Lady Buffs and they beat up on Estacada 68-30. The Lady Buffs move on to League action tomorrow against Estacada and look to start the League schedule with a bang. JV will get things started at 5:30pm and Varsity will tip off at 7pm, you can catch that live action here on KWSO. Buff Boys basketball on Friday squared off against the OSAA #1 ranked team in the Philomath boys and weren’t able to do much as they fell 72-27. The Buff Boys welcomed in the Marshfield Pirates on Saturday. Through a mostly close game the Buff Boys outlasted the Pirates and came out with a 57-46 victory. The boys were led by Seneca Ball with 16 points, Reed Simmelink with 12 and Skytus Smith with 11 points. Coach Brown shares his thoughts on the victory. “We came out of the locker room ready to play! Obviously with Dru’s foul trouble we had some other guys step up and play really really well for us in the 2nd half. We got the stops that we needed and were able to finish quite a bit in transition. Last night was a tough test for us with the #1 team in the state. Having this one back to back was tough after a late bus trip last night. But it’s also a good thing for us to get right back on the horse after taking a tough one last night. Skytus really got us going in the 2nd half there with some big big 3’s and when our shots start falling we start playing even better on the defensive end, which is nice. We really needed his 3’s tonight.” Next up for the Buff Boys, they are on the road to Estacada tomorrow night for League action with JV1 & JV2 getting started at 5pm and Varsity tipping off at 6:30pm. Coach Brown shares his outlook on the Tri-Valley League! “Estacada is huge, they go six eight, six six, the two big guys you saw last year. Again they got those football guys back and they’re a really really big team that loves to hurt people down low. And they hung with Philomath for awhile, the team we lost to last night, it was a 3-point game at halftime, so they gave them a good test. We’re going to have to turn them over and keep their bigs from touching the ball on the defensive side. And then offensively we’re going to have to knock down some outside shots and hopefully attack their bigs in the paint. There’s no top-5 teams in Tri-Valley, but everybody in our league is really solid all around. It’s a tough league top to bottom, to where anybody can beat anybody on any given night.”