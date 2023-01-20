Remember Hug-O-Grams?

30 years ago, Valentine’s Day in Warm Springs included the Hug-O-Gram fundraiser. The Hug-O-Gram featured a card created by volunteers that was delivered with a hug. The card was handmade and featured a Native Person with arms out-stretched to give a hug. Lucinda Green recruited volunteers and Carol Allison helped to create the Hug-O-Gram cards.

The Spilyay Tymoo online archive found several articles about the effort. (Spilyay Articles)

In 1989 the Wellness Committee helped to coordinate the “Val-O-Gram” effort to raise funds for the Community Center Reader Board. The order form described the fundraiser “to promote healthy communication and giving from the heart through “Val-O Grams” and “Hug Certificatees” on Valentine’s Day” for a cost of 50 cents each.

In 1990, the Valentine’s Hug-O-Gram project raised $238 that was used to buy stuffed animals for the Fire and Safety “Teddy Bears for Kids” project.

1991’s fundraiser donated $270 to Youth 4-H Clubs in Warm Springs.

Hug-O-Grams in 1992 yielded $300 that was donated to the “‘Lil Miss Warm Springs pageant” to purchase gifts for all the participants.

In 1995 the Recreation Department added balloon and candy heart options to the fundraiser. The cost for a balloon was $1 if you deliver yourself and $2 for Recreation to deliver. The chocolate heart cost was $5 to be delivered. They also added a Madras deliver for an additional $6.

In COVID-19 post pandemic times – its probably best to not have volunteers going around and hugging people, but KWSO wanted to give a shout out to autwai Lucinda Green for her loving work that benefited community programs and put smiles on folks faces.

This year the Recreation Department is sponsoring a Valentine Decorating contest for Warm Springs offices with a theme of “Show the Love NDN Style.” KWSO is all about trying to win the contest and we are including a tribute to “Hug-O-Grams” as part of our display. Office Decorating Contest Flyer

Using a template from the Northwest Regional Lab Indian Reading Series book “Being Indian Is” we’ve created a couple graphics that you can use to make your own “Hug-O-Gram.” The illustrator was Debbie Smith. (Indian Reading Series – Being Indian Is)

You can print our Hug-O-Gram 2023 out and color it (Hug O Gram Girl &Hug O Gram Boy) or use a program like PAINT to color the digital file of the images.