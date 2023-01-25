Warm Springs Homeless Count

The Point In Time Homeless Count took place on Tuesday, January 24, 2023. The Count is an effort to identify how many people are experiencing homelessness with some insights about their situation.

Counts were held across the country and in Warm Springs 90 people participated.

For completing a survey, participants received a meal and incentives.

The CTWS Health & Human Services Branch helped coordinate the effort. In addition the surveys, participants were able to learn about acupuncture, get flu and COVID shots, and visit with folks from the IHS Business Office and Contact Representatives touching base with attendees to see if they needed any Oregon Health Plan information. The Indian Head Casino General Manager and Staff assisted with surveys and meals. The commodities staff, Ron Hager and Joni Wallulatum from Health Modernization and Prevention helped out.as well as Health & Human Services Administration and Library staff also assisted with surveys, incentives and events throughout the day.