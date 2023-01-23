Wellness Center Advisory Council

The Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center Patient and Family Advisory Council is looking for people interested in joining.

It’s an opportunity for patients and their family members to share information and feedback on services, processes, and forms at the clinic.

The group will meet at least every other month, sometimes monthly, for an hour at the clinic. There will be one or two staff members in these meetings, but for the most part it will be comprised of people who receive services at the I H S clinic.

This Advisory Council will provide input on experiences with things such as appointment scheduling, and communication. The goal is to make the Health and Wellness Center a positive experience for patients and families.

If you are interested in joining, contact Shawnetta Yahtin, Patient Experience Specialist, at 541-553-2487.