The Museum at Warm Springs Springs 29th annual “Warm Springs Tribal Member and Youth Art Exhibit” will be closing on Saturday February 11th. The Museum is open Tuesday thru Saturday. Up next in the changing art gallery – “An Eye for the Rez: Edward Heath Photography” . The show will open Thursday, April 6, 2023. It will be on view through Saturday, May 27, 2023.

In honor of The Museum’s 30th anniversary, which is being celebrated throughout 2023, It’s Clean-Up Day on Saturday afternoon, March 18th. Everyone is invited to bring your rakes and tools. Garbage bags will be provided. The Clean-Up will be from 1-5 p.m. with a reception to follow from 5-6:30 pm with light refreshments served.

It would be helpful to let the museum know if you can help with Clean Up Day so they can have enough food. Contact Sunmiet at [email protected] museumatwarmsprings.org