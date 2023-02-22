Native Filmmaker Opportunity with Confluence

Confluence is pleased to announce the Confluence Filmmaker Fellows program in partnership with Oregon Film.

Three Indigenous video artists will receive cash prizes to support a film project they are developing. One award for $5,000, and two will be for $2,500.

Four other Emerging Indigenous Filmmakers will receive full camera kits so that they can take their craft to the next level.

Eligible projects would align broadly to Confluence’s mission to connect people to the history, living cultures, and ecology of our region through Indigenous voices.

Some ideas for possible themes include Growth, Healing, and Community.

The goal is to support Indigenous filmmakers achieve their visions.

This project is supported by a grant provided by the Creative Opportunity Program and Oregon Film. See the websites: https://oregonfilm.org/ and confluenceproject.org .

A screening for all projects will be held in June 2024. Location to be determined.