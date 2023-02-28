Pi-Ume-Sha 2023

The Pi-ume-sha Treaty Days Pow Wow & Parade Committee have set their activities for June

23, 24 & 25, 2023, located at the Pi-Ume-Sha Grounds behind the Warm Springs Community Center.

The Treaty Days Celebration commemorated the signing of the Treaty of 1855 between the Indians of Middle Oregon and the United States Government. The Treaty established the Warm Springs Reservation.

The annual event has been cancelled through the COVID-19 Pandemic.

Vendors interested in setting up can call Louise Katchia at 541-460-0224

Queen candidates can contact Louise Katchia at 541-460-0224 or Sharon Katchia at 541-295-

6046.

Families Sponsoring Specials are asked to contact the committee so information can be included on the Pi-Ume-Sha posters. Please contact Sharon Katchia at 541-

295-6046, Louise Katchia 541-460-0224 or Ramona Baez 541-460-0077.

