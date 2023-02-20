Recreations Valentine Decorating Contest

Warm Springs Recreation shared the winners of their Valentine’s Day office decorating contest.
More than a dozen offices entered the competition.
The 1st place winner was the Education Department. 2nd place went to Early Childhood Education and 3rd place was Health & Human Services in the Family Resource Center.
Participating programs were
- KWSO
- Behavioral Health
- Early Childhood
- Budgets and Cash Management
- Logistics
- Children’s Protective Services
- the Warm Springs K8 Academy
- Health & Human Services
- Recreation
- Education
- Probate
- Public Utilities Custodial
- Legal Aid
- Courthouse
- Warm Springs DHS office