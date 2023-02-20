Uncategorized

Recreations Valentine Decorating Contest

20
Warm Springs Recreation shared the winners of their Valentine’s Day office decorating contest.

More than a dozen offices entered the competition.

The 1st place winner was the Education Department.  2nd place went to Early Childhood Education and 3rd place was Health & Human Services in the Family Resource Center.

Participating programs were

  • KWSO
  • Behavioral Health
  • Early Childhood
  • Budgets and Cash Management
  • Logistics
  • Children’s Protective Services
  • the Warm Springs K8 Academy
  • Health & Human Services
  • Recreation
  • Education
  • Probate
  • Public Utilities Custodial
  • Legal Aid
  • Courthouse
  • Warm Springs DHS office
