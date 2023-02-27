Voter Registration

A Special District Election will be held in Oregon on May 16, 2023. This is a Special District Election in Oregon.

For Jefferson County & Warm Springs Reservation voters – the ballot will include 2 positions on the Jefferson County 509J school board. 2 positions for the Jefferson County Library District and an at large position on the Jefferson County Educational Service District. Candidates must file a form to be on the ballot and either pay the filing fee of $10, or they can choose to file by signature petition. The deadline to file for office for the May 16th election is March 16th

To vote in the election you must be a registered voter.

To register you must be a U.S. Citizen, a resident of Oregon and 18 years old on the election day.

You can register online at the Oregon Secretary of State website. https://sos.oregon.gov/voting/pages/registration.aspx?lang=en