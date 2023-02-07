Warm Springs Boys & Girls Club Facility nears completion

The Boys and Girls Club of Warm Springs will be moving into a new facility by the end of the month on the Warm Springs K8 Academy campus.

Two modular classrooms that were not in use at the old Warm Springs Elementary, adjacent to the track area, were moved last June.

Renovation of the classrooms, adding an opening to join the two spaces together was done this fall into the winter.

A concrete pad for a small pavilion was added outside and now they are awaiting final installation on the fiber optic cable, which is scheduled to happen this week.

If all goes well, the Boys & Girls Club can move in by the last week of February.

The rooms are located off the back parking lot not far from the bus parking.

There is an additional modular that will be used by the Health & Wellness Center for student dental and other health needs.