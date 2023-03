The Native American Program of Legal Aid Services of Oregon (NAPOLS) is offering their free legal assistance in drafting a Last Will and Testament for Warm Springs Tribal Members.

This service is available now until May 31, 2023

You can call 503-224-9483 or email [email protected] to set up and appointment.

NAPOLS is a nonprofit law office nationally recognized for specializing in the protection of Indian rights since 1979.