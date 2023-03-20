The “Healing Through Our Languages Conference” is Sunday, March 19, 2023 through Wednesday, March 22, 2023 at OSU-Cascades Campus in Bend.

There will be classes on:

teaching Native language to children 3 and older

the structure and complexity of Native Languages

histories and development of the Warm Springs Language program

a Youth Track on Leadership

using technology for teaching language and reaching future language speakers

All meals will be provided during the conference.

This conference is being put on by the Warm Springs Culture and Heritage Department through grant funding.

There is still time to register by contacting Lori Switzler at 541-553-3290