Warm Springs Veterans are being sought to be part of the Veterans Memorial Project that will be located on the grounds of the Museum at Warm Springs.

Decisions need to be made by Veterans about the Memorial.

If you are willing to volunteer – please contact Rain Circle at 541-460-8971 or stop by the see him at the Family Resource Center in the Veterans Services Office weekdays 11:30 until 2.

